Fallen Colwich officer Theodore James Ohlemeier honored by Point 27

COLWICH, Kan. (KSNW) — A global nonprofit recently honored a fallen Colwich, Kansas police officer, Theodore James Ohlemeier, who died on Dec. 8 from COVID-19 complications.

Ohlemeier was 58-years-old when he died. Ohlemeier contracted COVID-19 while in the line of duty as he arrested a COVID-positive DUI driver in Maize. He had served as a police officer for over 33 years. His years of service were spent working for the Colwich (3), Derby (20), Clearwater (8), and Caldwell (1) police departments. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and three sisters.

Point 27 is the global nonprofit that chose to honor Ohlemeier. It is an all-volunteer organization that places 94% of its funds back into its mission. Their vision is to honor the men and women who risk their lives for their country.

To honor Ohlemeier, Point 27 sent scripture-inscribed gifts to his family and the Colwich Police Department (CPD). His family received scripture-inscribed ‘Folded Flag’ necklaces, and the CPD received ‘Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength’ dog-tag necklaces given to Ohlemeier’s partner and the officers that served alongside him.

Courtesy: Point 27

The design and Scripture of the ‘Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength’ given to law enforcement were also chosen by law enforcement officers. The front of the tag shows an engraved silver American flag face designed with one flag stripe of blue, and the back of the tag is inscribed with Matthew 5:9,” Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.”

The ‘Folded Flag’ necklaces that are given to families of the fallen are engraved with John 15:13; “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

Point 27 is based in Richmond, Virginia, headed by retired United States Army Colonel David Dodd.

“It is tragic that this officer (Ohlemeier) and his family sacrificed so much,” Dodd said. “We salute his courageous and selfless commitment to service and sacrifice for others.”

Retired United States Army Colonel David Dodd. Courtesy: Point 27

Dodd served 27 years and four deployments in the military. He led the first battalion of troops deployed to Afghanistan following 9/11. He wore a ‘Shield of Strength’ inscribed with Joshua 1:9 next to his government-issued dog tags; and gave each of the soldiers in his command a ‘Shield of Strength’ before they deployed.

After Dodds retirement, he founded Point 27 in 2014 to share the Scripture-inscribed dog tags with military members and veterans. They later expanded in 2018 to include the ‘Thin Blue Line Shields of Strength’ for every fallen officer, their agencies and their families.

Courtesy: Point 27

Point 27 has given out 510,000 ‘Shields of Strength’ to military members, over 220,000 to law enforcement officers, and 29,000 ‘Folded Flag’ pendant necklaces to the families of fallen members of fallen the military and law enforcement.

“Since 2018, the numbers and nature of reported line-of-duty deaths have made alarming turns. Not only have the line-of-duty deaths increased dramatically, especially last year and this year with the border crisis and the number of COVID-19 officer deaths; but the radical turn in some communities against law enforcement has magnified the need for encouraging law enforcement officers and their families, who are risking and facing so much,” Dodd said.

A total of 479 officers have fallen in the line of duty this year, and Point 27 honored all of them. More than half of those officers reportedly died from COVID-19. Ohlemeier is one of four Kansas officers who died or were killed this year in the line of duty.

“In these days when so many are publicly criticizing and questioning law enforcement, we are resolutely dedicated to sharing God’s Word with them and their families to encourage them and to show appreciation for their sacrifice and service. We want them to know we value them, God loves them, and they are never alone,” Dodd said.

Point 27 has distributed hundreds of thousands’ Shields of Strength’ and gifts in partnership with the national organizations: Concerns of Police Survivors (COPS), Tragedy Assistance Program for [military] Survivors (TAPS), Patriot Guard Riders, Carry The Load and the Gary Sinise Foundation.