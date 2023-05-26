WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita and Sedgwick County law enforcement paused to honor and remember the community’s 33 fallen heroes who gave their lives protecting citizens.

It happened Friday morning at the Law Enforcement Memorial in front of Wichita’s City Hall at Central and Main Street.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter says it is a somber but important ceremony that also honors the families who have lost someone.

The ceremony included the addition of Deputy Sheriff Sidnee Carter, who was killed in a crash on Oct. 7, 2022.