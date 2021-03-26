Fallen Sedgwick County Deputy Robert Kunze awarded Congressional Badge of Bravery, the first in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two and a half years after his death, a fallen Sedgwick County deputy was awarded for his final moments on Friday.

Deputy Robert Kunze

Deputy Robert Kunze was shot in the line of duty in September 2018 in rural Sedgwick County. He returned fire killing the suspect. Kunze died at the hospital.

“It’s horrible, it is one of the worse things I’ve had to do in my 32 years is lose somebody that you know, and I know him personally, that you command and that you’re putting out there in harm’s way every night and every day,” said Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter.

Many were in attendance as he was awarded the Congressional Badge of Bravery at the Sedgwick County Law Enforcement Memorial at Central and Main in downtown Wichita.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, Representative Ron Estes, Sheriff Easter, family members, and officers from the area were on hand for the ceremony.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet event because it does bring you back to the day that that occurred which was very bitter, but the fact of the matter is, he is the first law enforcement officer in the state of Kansas to be awarded this,” added Sheriff Easter. “We have a lot of support for law enforcement in this community and we cannot thank them enough and so again it’s an honor for him to recieve this award.”

The family didn’t want to speak on camera but tells KSN News it is a huge honor that Robert is remembered this way.

KSN’s Hunter Funk will have more on the ceremony on KSN News at 5 and 6 p.m.