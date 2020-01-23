Fallout from Boeing 737 Max spreads in Kansas, Oklahoma

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Layoffs at Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita have spread to the airplane plant in Oklahoma.
It stems amid the fallout caused by the halt in the production of the troubled Boeing 737 Max.
Spirit filed notice with the state of Oklahoma on Thursday that it plans to lay off about 130 employees at its plant in McAlester. The company says there will also be unspecified layoffs at its Tulsa location.
The announcement comes two weeks after Spirit announced the 2,800 layoffs in Wichita.
