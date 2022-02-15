HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Six weeks after learning the current Hutchinson Public Schools superintendent is retiring, the USD 308 Board of Education has already found the person to replace him.

The BOE said it didn’t need to do a global search because it already has the most qualified candidate — Dr. Dawn Johnson, the assistant superintendent.

“Her understanding of the Kansas education landscape, her expertise and experience in multiple areas of administration and teaching are proven qualities,” Board President Greg Meredith said.

Johnson has served as director of human resources for the district since June 2021 and assumed the role of the assistant superintendent in November.

She has more than 30 years of professional experience in education. She earned her Doctorate in Education from Wichita State University, and holds two Master’s Degrees.

Before coming to USD 308, Johnson served as principal in USD 444 Little River Windom for six years and superintendent of USD 309 Nickerson-South Hutchinson from 2016-2021.

Before shifting to administration, she taught high school English in the central Kansas area.

In addition to education, Johnson has also served honorably in the U.S. Army for more than 35 years. She serves as a colonel in the Army Reserve and the brigade commander for the 300th Sustainment Brigade in Grand Prairie, Texas.

“As a member of the Hutchinson community for over 25 years, I am honored to be taking on the role of superintendent in USD 308, and I am proud to be a part of such a resilient and dedicated district,” Johnson said.

Mike Folks, the current superintendent, announced last month that he would retire at the end of this school year. So Johnson’s official start date as superintendent will be July 1.