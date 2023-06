WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Families spent their Sunday at Riverfest competing in the cardboard regatta.

They had 90 minutes to build a river-worthy vessel with cardboard, duct tape, pool noodles and a box cutter.

“I think it’s a great idea because … it really brings people together to try to do something,” Greg Alexander said.

More participatory events at Riverfest can be found on their website, wichitariverfest.com.