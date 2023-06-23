WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army and Evergy are giving away hundreds of free fans next week to older adults, individuals with disabilities, and those without access to air conditioning who cannot afford a fan.

Fan distribution is Tuesday, June 27, at the Downtown Koch Center, 350 North Market, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fans will be available to Sedgwick County residents only while supplies last.

Recipients must provide ID for everyone in the household and proof of address, such as a utility bill.

Temperatures next week are expected to climb into the 90s and could reach 100 degrees, according to the KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team.