Family alleges botched 911 call caused Kansas woman’s death

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) — The family of a Kansas woman who died after collapsing at her home is suing the Kansas City, Missouri, police and fire departments for wrongful death.

The lawsuit alleges the departments took too long to dispatch help when 40-year-old Cathryn McClelland collapsed at her Prairie Village home in July 2019 after suffering a heart attack.

The lawsuit says McClelland’s 8-year-old son quickly called 911 and gave the family’s address, but it took more than 10 minutes for an ambulance to be dispatched.

KCTV reports the lawsuit says the ambulance was delayed because dispatchers did not believe the boy was giving them the correct address.