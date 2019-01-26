Family and friends of Royale Spencer remember 9-year-old at candlelight vigil

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Family and friends of Royale Spencer gathered in south Wichita Friday evening to remember the boy who was tragically killed in an accidental shooting earlier this week.

Royale's mother, Geneva Smith said she is still in shock following Royale's death.

"I don't have the exact words but I know that Royale has touched so many people's lives," said Smith. "Royale's smiling right now looking at this."

Royale's great-uncle also spoke at the gathering saying Royale was the happiest kid he knew and he had a huge smile and huge enthusiasm for life.

Green and blue balloons were sent up to the sky in honor of Royale at the close of the vigil.

