Family and friends remember Wichita man killed after being punched outside Mulligan’s Pub

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Family and friends remember the life of 31-year-old Alonzo Haywood. He was punched during a fight outside of Mulligan’s Pub early Friday morning. He died on Sunday.

“It’s really sad. It’s just sad. My son would give the shirt off of his back to anybody,” said Dottie Haywood, Alonzo Haywood’s mom.

Alonzo was a talented basketball player who played at Wichita West and collegiately in the area.

“He was the top player when he was at Wichita West High School. He got a full ride to Labette. He graduated from Labette with his associates, and he got a full ride from Labette to go to Bethel,” said Dottie Haywood, Alonzo’s mom. “My son got two degrees, so it’s not like my son is this street runner, that’s not my son, my son was a family man.”

“My brother protected me from the day time we came into this world until the time that he left,” Nay Haywood, Alonzo’s sister.

Nay was with her brother at Mulligan’s when the argument began.

According to investigators, after closing time, an argument broke out between one of Haywood’s family members and James Thomas, 51, of Wichita. Thomas was also at the pub with multiple people.

Police say the argument escalated when Thomas punched Haywood outside the pub. Haywood fell to the ground and hit his head. Then, more people started punching each other.

“They didn’t like our energy. They didn’t like his energy. I had him going to the car. He was at his car. He was at his car. He was at his car.”

Nay says her brother was the life of the part and a great father.

“He was great dad. He did the cooking. He did the cleaning. You know he did the housing. He provided for his family. His family that he was building was first and foremost for him,” added Nay.

“He always took care of his kids. He was dressed, his kids was dressed, even his fiancée was dressed. He made sure that his family was taken care of,” said Dottie.

James Thomas was arrested on suspicion of aggravated battery which was later amended to involuntary manslaughter after Haywood’s death.