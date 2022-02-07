WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Family and friends are remembering the loving and energetic teenager that died Friday in Derby.

Derby Police responded to a shooting Friday afternoon and found 19-year-old Haley Powell shot. She later died at a hospital.

“Haley was a loving person and she loves each and every person that she’s ever met,” said Marissa Joiner, Haley’s eldest sister.

Powell’s sister says the 19-year-old had a vibrant personality that was contagious.

“Her smile. She was always smiling, I mean, it was contagious. She’s so funny, so silly. She had one of the most genuine hearts I think that any of us have ever met,” Joiner said.

The young mom leaves behind a 15-month-old son, Lincoln.

“All she wanted to do was to be the best mommy for Lincoln and that’s what she was,” said Katelyn Powell, Haley’s other sister. “You literally could copy and paste and it’s the same person and they are so funny together. They like you know spoke the same language even though it didn’t make any sense at all. They always were playing, They were just inseparable.”

From her family to her team at Texas Roadhouse in Northeast Wichita, Haley was always selfless.

“She loves helping other people. I mean she would do anything for you whether, you know, it was coming in early for us, staying late for a friend. She was there for everybody,” said Brooks Seeley, service manager at Texas Roadhouse.

Seeley says their team is brainstorming on ways to honor Haley’s legacy and lift up her family, “We just want them to know that she was just so special and meant so much to us that we’ll do anything we can.”

Derby Police said this was a case of domestic violence. Haley’s sisters want to encourage people to speak up.

“We want to make sure that we use her life and her name to help spread awareness because I mean, you know, obviously, you know, the worst thing is what happened to our family, but I know that she was brave. I know she was a fighter,” Joiner said.

If you need help to leave an abusive relationship here are some resources below.

National hotline : 1-800-799-7233

Wichita Family Crisis Center: 316-267-7233 or visit their website by clicking here.

Options Domestic Violence: 785-625-4202

Wichita Police Dept.: 316-268-4272

StepStone: 316-265-1611 or visit their website by clicking here

Harbor House at Catholic Charities Domestic Violence Shelter: 316-263-6000 or visit their website by clicking here.

If you would like to help Haley’s family cover funeral costs and take care of Lincoln, click here.