MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on South 32nd Street in Manhattan. In the car with her was her son, 9-year-old Gavin Jasper.

The KHP says for an unknown reason, Cornella lost control of her car and entered the ditch. Her car then rolled onto its left side and hit a tree.

Both Cornella and Jasper were pronounced dead at the scene.

The KHP crash log reports both of them were wearing their seatbelt.

The family of Cornella and Jasper are asking for help to get the both of them back at home in Arkansas to be buried. You can donate to their GoFundMe here.