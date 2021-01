TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – A family of five escaped a Topeka house fire Tuesday.

The fire started around 4 a.m. near Southwest Munson Ave. and Clay St. and burned for about two hours.

The fire caused about $54,000 worth of damage to the structure and contents inside. Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire at this time.

The American Red Cross was called to assist the family.