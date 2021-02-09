Family escapes injury during Hutchinson house fire

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A house fire in Hutchinson this morning can be blamed partly on the cold.

Firefighters got to the home in the 200 block of W 11th Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. They saw light smoke in the kitchen area.

The two adults and a child were the only ones home at the time. They had already escaped and were not hurt.

Fire crews respond to a fire at 209 West 11th Avenue, Hutchinson, Feb. 9, 2021. (Photo courtesy Nick Hemphill)

Fire crews say the fire was hidden. They started searching for it in the ceiling and discovered it had been burning for a while in the space between the first and second floor.

They managed to get the fire out, but the home has a lot of smoke damage. The Red Cross is assisting the family.

Investigators say the cause of the fire is electrical. They say the homeowner’s furnace heat exchanger had cracked and the furnace wasn’t working. The owner was using a stove and multiple space heaters to heat the home.

The investigators say that overloaded the old wires in the home causing the wood ceiling joists to start on fire.