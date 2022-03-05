HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Some in the Hutchinson area got out of the fire, with only the clothes on their backs.

Austin Allen said his mother and stepfather, Sara and Patrick King were able to get out of their home, near 4th and Victory in their car, but it was a close call before the house and garage burned.

“They were sitting out in the garage and his mom came over and they didn’t even know the fire was there. And she was like, ‘did you guys know there is a fire?'” said Allen. “And they step out and there was black smoke just pouring into the yard. And they just started booking it and by the time they were pulling out fire was roaring into the yard.”

Allen says both the home and garage are a loss. He said several homes in the area were damaged by the fire. His mom and stepfather plan to stay with family who live in the Highlands area of Hutchinson tonight. Five years ago today, a massive fire burned in that area, but their family home was spared in that fire.

“We want to get some clothes for mom in the morning, stuff we know will fit,” she Allen. “Just starting from zero. Nothing at all.”

Allen says they’re asking for cash donations to go to Sara King’s venmo at @sara61.

“Just anything. I mean they have nothing right now,” said Allen. “Cash. Dog food. Look, anything is appreciated. This is my mom. I’ve never been through anything like this.”