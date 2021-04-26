Family evacuates safely from southeast Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita firefighters responded to a house fire Monday afternoon in the 1800 block of S. Fabrique Drive. The call came in shortly before 4 p.m.

When firefighters arrived on the scene of the house fire, there was smoke coming from the attic. The homeowners were in the house when the fire started but managed to get out safely. Firefighters were able to contain the fire within a short time of getting there.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No damage estimate has been released yet.

