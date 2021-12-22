Family gives statement following deadly Kellogg crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two people died following a crash on westbound Kellogg Tuesday morning, identified as 37-year-old Brandon White of Wichita, and 60-year-old Rayburn Langston, of Wichita. It happened on westbound Kellogg between Edwards and West Street just after 9 a.m.

According to the Wichita Police Department, a driver headed the wrong way on Kellogg. A brown pickup truck was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes on Kellogg from I-235.

The brown pickup went into the center lane and struck the white pickup, driven by Rayburn, head-on. Wichita police officers arrived on the scene and located five cars involved in the crash. White was pronounced dead at the scene. Rayburn was transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

After KSN spoke to the family of Rayburn Langston, they said they don’t want him to be remembered by the horrific crash, but rather how great of a husband, father, grandfather, friend, and overall genuine person he was.

They said he was a jokester that kept everyone laughing and that the world has lost a great man.

Wichita Police said it will be a while for them to know exactly what happened, as investigators are waiting for the toxicology report for the wrong-way driver. They also have to process the vehicles to determine what speed each truck was going at the time of the crash.

KSN will update this story as we learn more.