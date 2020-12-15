Family looking for ‘Porch Angels’ who saved their package

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – Christmas came early for one Kansas family. They got a delivery from some unexpected people. It was so unexpected, they need help finding them.

Porch pirates can be a common name this time of year, but what about porch angels? They are the ones who save packages and for the Darling family, that’s exactly what they got.

“I was actually kind of shocked like, because normally if I drove by I would just leave it there and not really touch it,” said Cole Darling.

Sixteen-year-old Cole Darling said he was doing his school work when he heard a knock on the door.

“I went and checked who it was, and it was a father and a son I think and the mom was still in the car, and I saw a package on the ground that was opened, and they said that they found it on Airport Road which was kind of far away,” he said.

He said the two men told him the package was found on the side of the road after it fell out of a delivery truck.

Father Thomas Darling said he’s still surprised they drove six miles to return it.

“It was pretty cool because you know those guys could have found that package and just took off, we would’ve never known. It’s nice to know that there is somebody out there you know does the right thing,” said Thomas Darling.

Now, the family wants to do the right thing.

With more than 800 shares on Facebook, the search is still on for these porch angels.

“Even if it’s just giving the guy a gift card to go to their favorite place to eat so they can take his family out,” said Thomas Darling.

Cole and Thomas said they want to recognize the act of kindness, and they are hoping the community can help.

“I hope we can find them and can tell them thank you,” said Cole Darling.

“It’s nice to get something out there that’s positive, and hopefully, we can find them,” said Thomas Darling.

If you know these people you can either message KSN or go to Thomas Darling’s Facebook page so they can give their thanks.

