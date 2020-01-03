Family loses everything in a house fire the day after New Year’s Day

BUCKLIN, Kan. (KSNW) – A house fire struck the home of one family around noon Thursday in Bucklin leaving them with just each other to start the new year.

“I was going to take a nap but decided to hit the road, and I dropped my son off at his friend’s house,” said homeowner Jeremy Pearce. “Nobody was there, nobody was hurt, my animals were at my mother-in-law’s house, so God had his hand over us.”

Fire crews battled the blaze for several hours and now have it under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but crews say the house is a total loss. The Ford County Sheriff said he is hopeful the community will step up.

“Nobody wants to start off the year like this but we have high hopes,” said Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr. “It’s a good, strong community, and I believe the county will come together and support the family and kids and get things off in a better road at the end of the week.”

Although it has been a tragic day, the family said they are ready to move forward.

“We are so gracious and we’re thankful for the community with all their prayers and everything they’ve done at this point and we plan to rebuild,” Pearce said.

If you would like to donate or help in any way, call Lisa Cossell at (620) 826-5199 or Whitney Pena at (620) 253-3724.

