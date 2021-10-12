Family members of Wichita man killed in hit-and-run after leaving Chiefs’ game speak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – A Wichita man is dead after being struck by two hit-and-run drivers near Arrowhead Stadium as he was leaving the Kansas City Chiefs game.

Police are searching for the drivers who fled the scene Sunday night. The victim was 66-year-old man Steven Hickle of Wichita. Hickle was a Navy veteran.

Sisters Audrey and Carmen Fibert say their stepfather was a diehard Chiefs fan. He and his wife Laurie drove to Arrowhead for every home Chiefs game they could.

“And his truck is literally bright red with Chiefs logo on the side of it completely dedicated fans, just wild.”

A lightning delay forced thousands under the stadium and some to leave early.

“So there were thousands of people leaving the stadium at that time, so it wasn’t just two jaywalkers like trying to cross the street.”

That’s when they said the unthinkable happened.

“It was a group of people, and he was like the first person that like led out onto the street, so the truck that hit him initially was driving in the turn lane, so it wasn’t even a lane it was a turn lane,” said Carmen Fibert, Hickle’s stepdaughter. “He went over that car and went under the car behind him.”

Police said Hickle was struck by a vehicle, and while lying in the roadway, he was run over by a second vehicle. He died at a hospital.

Dozens shared condolences via social media. In a statement on Twitter, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, said, “We will find the assailants, but I also hope all remember to look out for others and be responsible when leaving games.”