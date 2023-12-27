HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A family of four escaped a house fire early Wednesday morning in Hutchinson.

According to the Hutchinson Fire Department, they received a call at 6:15 a.m. for the report of a fire in the 300 block of W. 8th Ave.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire in the attic of a home.

The HFD says it was quickly extinguished, limiting the damage to a small area in one room.

No injuries were reported.

Four residents of the home were displaced. According to the HFD, the Red Cross has been requested for them.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the HFD says they are not ruling out an electrical issue.