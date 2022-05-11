WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Grief and anger. The family of a man killed after being struck by a suspected drunk driver on Mother’s Day is still processing the loss of their loved one.

Police say Don Henry Kirk was standing behind his car when he was hit. Kirk’s sister says her family is very tight-knit, and her brother’s unexpected death has sent a shockwave through her family.

“I just couldn’t believe it,” said Kirk’s sister, Marva Sinclair. “He wasn’t supposed to go.”

Kirk’s aunt, Helen Armstrong, says he lit up every room he walked into.

“He was my goofball,” Armstrong explained. “He was always sending me pictures and texting me all the time. I talked to him three or four times a day.”

Sinclair says her brother took pride in making others laugh, “He went out of his way for that. He’s so fun, loving, he’s happy. He’d give you anything, anything he had.”

It’s a gift that will now be missed by many.

“We just take it how it is and go forward,” Armstrong added. “You can’t do anything. You can’t go back, that’s for sure. So you just have to go forward.”

While they’re overcome with grief, they are also angry that they feel their loved one was snatched away from them.

“He was just such an awesome person,” said Sinclair. “A very awesome person. I can’t imagine him being gone.”

Alanso Garcia-Amaya is accused of the crash. He was charged with involuntary manslaughter; while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.