Family of missing Hutchinson woman holding out hope, planning celebration of life

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A Hutchinson family still searching for closure after their daughter and sister went missing seven weeks ago in Oklahoma.

Police believe Chelsey Chaffin was murdered and thrown into a flooded river. Investigators still have not found her body.

“It is just really crazy what happened,” says Zavien Leshore, Chesley’s brother. “I just really miss her very much.”

“Without having her here, I feel lost,” adds Michelle Leshore, Chelsey’s mother. “I pray and I hope. I wont stop hoping that she is found and brought home.”

Leshore says it is the hardest thing she has ever had to do is wait.

“It is just the silence and the not knowing. This is the toughest thing I have ever gone through.”

The most recent news was that investigators found remains in the Illinois River, but it turned out not to be Chelsey. Still, the Leshore family is determined she will be found and determined to celebrate her life.

“I just felt like, it has been seven weeks, and I felt like I needed to do something for her so that she is not forgotten,” Leshore says.

“I really want her to be found,” says Zavien.

The family is planning an event at New Resurrection Church on Saturday in Hutchinson.