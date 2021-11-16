Family of Potwin mom killed in crash says they hope to continue her legacy of helping others

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas family and community is mourning the death of a mom of four after a head-on crash last week.

Sarah Colling’s boyfriend, Tony Haag, says she was an amazing mother to her four children, and she could never give enough love to those who knew her.

“She’d do anything for anybody but the kids were always a priority. Just a few weeks ago we actually took them to Colorado because the kids have never seen snow on the mountains.” Haag said.

When family and friends heard the news of Sarah Colling’s passing, the reality was hard to grasp.

“I was worried,” explained Colling’s sister, Becky Alexander. “I always am when about a wreck over there. My first thought was, ‘my poor mom.’ I mean, they were besties, she was her baby.”

Friend, Joshua Andrews, says he was just hanging out with Sarah the Saturday before the crash, “We had a bunch of other parents who there playing pool with us and relaxing and having a good time.”

Haag says Sarah lit up every room she walked into.

“It was just because of the smile, and the aura, and the persona,” Haag said. “She would walk in and you could just feel how much she loved everybody.”

A woman who was known to those close to her by the nickname Yoshi.

“I mean she was my pool buddy. It was set up that way. I have Yoshi written on the actual scoreboard,” said Andrews.

“I really wish I had gotten that into her obituary,” Alexander added. “Just because that was who she was. So many people knew her as just Yoshi.”

The GoFundMe for Colling’s funeral has raised more than $13,000 so far, surpassing the goal of $10,000. A celebration of life service for Sarah will be held on Saturday at the Potwin United Methodist Church.