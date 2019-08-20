Family of slain Kansas inmate files federal lawsuit

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
court-gavel (KSNT)_273179

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – The family of a slain Kansas inmate has filed a federal lawsuit alleging a systemic disregard for the health and safety of prisoners housed at the Meade County jail.

A complaint filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Kansas stems from the August 2017 death of Joshua DeVilbiss after he was attacked by another inmate. The prisoners were among those transferred to the Meade County facility to alleviate overcrowding in the Sedgwick County jail.

The lawsuit filed against various county officials alleges DeVilbiss died “a horrible and preventable death.” The inmate who attacked him was later charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment on the pending lawsuit, and the Meade County sheriff also had no immediate comment.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories