WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The family of Paoly Bedeski, the woman killed in an east Wichita apartment fire in October, has released a statement calling for “immediate correction of these systemic issues and accountability for those responsible, emphasizing the need for adequate protection for the county’s residents.”

The statement comes after the International Association of Firefighters, Local 135, requested a third-party investigation into what happened with the communication between 911 and the fire department and later called for the removal of Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director Elora Forshee.

Forshee acknowledged the event, calling it tragic, and that there was a delay in issuing a full second alarm and sending other crews to the scene. She says the County does not shy away from a third-party investigation, and that they have nothing they are trying to hide or cover up and that they want to be transparent about what they are doing.

In the statement they released, the Bedeski family said they are heartbroken and devastated by the loss of their beloved Paoly.

Paoly Bedeski (Courtesy: Jennifer Graham | Professional Photographer)

“The presentation of the firefighter’s union yesterday, revealing obvious flaws and shortcomings in the operations of the 911 dispatch center in Sedgwick County, has intensified the family’s sorrow,” said Benjamin Winters of Patterson Legal Group on behalf of the Bedeski family. “The Bedeski family is reeling from the new knowledge of multiple errors that contributed to Paoly’s untimely death.”

The Bedeski family says they now know that it was Paoly’s call to 911 that initiated the dispatch of firefighters to the scene.

“Even though Paoly clearly and repeatedly told the dispatcher the apartment number where she lived and was trapped, that crucial, life-saving information was never given to the firefighters on the scene,” said Winters on behalf of Paoly’s family. “We now know, as the County admitted publicly, that the firefighter’s request for a second alarm and additional personnel to help at the scene was delayed for over 17 minutes because the dispatchers were not trained well enough on the computer-aided dispatch system.”

These failures cost Paoly her life. The family of Paoly Bedeski

The failures have the Bedeski family calling for immediate correction of these systemic issues and accountability for those responsible, emphasizing the need for adequate protection for the county’s residents.

Read the Bedeski family’s entire statement below: