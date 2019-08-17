Family overwhelmed by support at benefit cornhole tournament in Mulvane

MULVANE, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas community united to raise money for a local dad, diagnosed with a rare from of brain cancer, and his family by using a popular new hobby.

“We are just blessedly overwhelmed by all of it. There’s no other way to describe it,” said Stephanie Hoag. “I don’t, I didn’t know even know we knew that many people, and it’s amazing to know that many people care. And especially during this time.”

Over 100 teams signed up in Mulvane Saturday for a cornhole tournament created to support Jeff Hoag and his family. The event was held at the Mulvane High School Stadium parking lot.

“It’s just one of those things that you just sit back and you’re like, ‘how did we do this?’ said Shannon Ellis, Spokesperson for Tournament. “I don’t know. Just the love and the support that we found for this family is amazing.”

If you would like to donate, you can do so online at hoagstrong.com

All proceeds go to the family.