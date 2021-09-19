Family pleads for more information after Thursday hit and run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — We continue to follow a hit and run that sent a cyclist to the hospital. It happened Thursday night near Macarther and Hydraulic. Police are still searching for the driver of a Silver Dodge Journey.

They said the car will be damaged on the front end and windshield. The victim is still in the hospital. Saturday the family of the cyclist is asking for answers.

It has been 2 days since Brad Myers was hit by a vehicle while he was riding his bicycle. His family wants help finding out who hit Myers as he is fighting for his life in the hospital.

“He is easy to get along with he is very active he enjoys had he been able to keep up the bike riding he would – but as far as a son he was a great son,” said D’Lynna Richter, the mother of the Victim.

A mother’s worst nightmare Richter said at 9:30 Friday morning, she got a call from the Wichita Police Department that her son was in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bike.

“Broken neck, his foot is broken, broken arm in several places I think his left leg from his knee down to his foot was just all busted up and I am sure there are other injured beside those,” said Pat Richter, the victim’s Step-Father.

The car that fled the scene according to police is believed to be a Silver Dodge Journey. The family wants that car and driver found.

“We want it out there so everyone knows hey be on the lookout get this person caught,” said Pat Richter.

Myer’s family says getting justice for Brian Myer will help while they hope he can recover.

“He didn’t deserve this I don’t understand how someone can hit a person and drive off,” said Deanna Granke, the victim’s Aunt.

If you witnessed this hit and run or have seen a Silver Dodge Journey with damage to the hood and windshield the family asks that you reach out to them and report it to the police.