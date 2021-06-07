Family reacts after woman is sent to the hospital following hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 26-year-old woman is in the hospital Monday following a Saturday night hit-and-run. An investigation by the Wichita Police Department revealed that Lynny Poell, 26, was leaving a business in the 100 block of S. Greenwood and was struck by a car traveling north on Greenwood.

Poell’s family says she is sedated at this time, but if she could talk, she would say she doesn’t want any negativity to come from the incident. “Lynny is not a hateful person. She doesn’t hate anybody and I think she understands people make mistakes,” said Poell’s cousin, Michael Ormsby.

Ormsby says when their family found out what had occurred, they were in disbelief. “Right now, we are just trying to cope with Lynny’s recovery and focus on the positive,” said Poell’s aunt, Rhonda Ormsby.

Rhonda Ormsby says her niece is making progress each day, but still has a long road ahead of her. “We are taking it day-by-day, any positive information we get from the doctors – like Mikey said, prayers and we are hoping for a miracle right now at this point,” she said.

“Even though, in her current state, we know she is fighting — she has always been a fighter,” said Michael Ormsby.

The City of Wichita says they are working with Central Standard Brewing to learn more about what can be done to prevent similar incidents from happening to anyone else. “We want to extend our gratitude to anyone here who kind of stuck their hand out and said ‘hey, we want to help, we want to do what we can,'” said Michael Ormsby.

On Sunday, police arrested 18-year-old Bricetin M. Wedel on suspicion of aggravated battery and failure to stop at an accident.

The family has created a Go Fund Me page, anyone interested in contributing to her medical bill, click here.