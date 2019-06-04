Family remembers man killed in shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – “This was messed up,” says Iva Ray. “This was not something that he would even be involved in.”

“He did not deserve that man. He did not deserve that at all, man,” his brother Ira Ray.

It’s still something this family can’t believe.

“In a sense, I am still expecting him to walk out the front door, you know?”

Twenty-eight-year-old Ivell Ray won’t be. He was killed over the weekend from what police are calling a dispute.

“He is not here, man. Like, I won’t be able to see him. When I come back here, when I come back to visit my home, I will not have my brother. I will not be able to go in there and see him man,” says Ray.

Ira Ray thinks the world of his older brother. He drove from Virginia to come and be with family.

“He is not ever going to call me again. He won’t ever reply to my text messages again,” Ray says.

The Ray family remembers Ivell as fun and caring and loved getting the group together, like they are today, on the same porch where they all grew up together. It is a tight-grip who communicates with each other regularly. They will have to move on without him, while keeping his memory alive.

“I will portray (his legacy) in my life and in my journey.” says Ray.