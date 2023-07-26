WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On Wednesday, a Sedgwick County judge sentenced Javan Ervin to life in prison after he crashed into a pregnant woman’s car and killed her in July 2021.

Samantha Russell, 22, lost her life that day. She was pregnant with her son, Mac. First responders and doctors were able to deliver Mac after the crash.

“I see her every day in Mac because he looks just like her,” said Samantha Russell’s Father, Rogelio Castorena.

A soon-to-be mom, Russell’s family says she was hard working and looked forward to meeting her son Mac.

“She was such an amazing, wonderful young woman who had so much to give,” said Samantha Russell’s Mother, Lischen Castorena.

Her family said Wednesday’s court hearing doesn’t change what happened to Russell, but they have some closure, no longer having to see Javan Ervin in court.

“She was taken from us from a person who was the exact opposite in life of what she was,” said Rogelio Castorena.

They will remember her through Mac.

“She looked forward to saying I love you to Mac, and she never got that chance, and Mac will never get that chance to hear her say it,” said Rogelio Castorena.

Russell’s family, her husband Brandon Russell, and so many others are working to make sure Mac has the best life possible, as Samantha wanted.

They said Mac will endure a life of medical treatments after the crash.

They are thankful to the community for its support these past two years and the medical teams for helping Mac grow stronger every day.