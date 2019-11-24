Family remembers victim involved in Saturday’s fatal stabbing

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A man is behind bars in connection to Saturday’s deadly stabbing. It happened at a house in the 24-hundred block of South Washington just after 4 a.m.

Jacob McCaleb was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder.

Family and friends remember the life of the victim, 28-year-old Devin Cook. Cook leaves behind two children. The last two days have been heartbreaking for those closest to Cook.

Marjorie Lee says Cook was like a daughter to her. She says the family has shed a lot of tears and expressed anger with the suspect.

Lee wants people in the community to remember Cook for her loving traits.

“She was compassion. She was sweet. She was caring. She loved her baby, I know she did. You can see it in her, she loved that baby,” said Lee.

Cook’s family is trying to gather community support to raise money for her funeral and the children she left behind. If you would like to help you can click here.

LATEST STORIES: