Family searches for a missing Butler County relative

ROSALIA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas family is asking the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to help find their missing loved one.

Butler County Sheriff’s deputies were contacted by family members of John K. Knoll today stating he was missing from his home.

Deputies searched the immediate area on foot, utilizing riders on horseback as well ATVs. Knoll was not discovered.

Family members reported they were to have a family gathering in Oklahoma City on Thursday, and Knoll did not arrive.

He is 65 years old, approximately five feet seven inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has white hair, white beard and glasses.

It is unknown what Knoll was wearing, and there is no known a direction of travel or vehicle description.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-794-0190 or 911.