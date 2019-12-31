Family shares their story to remind drivers not to drive intoxicated

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Law enforcement officers are cracking down on impaired drivers right now. The goal is to keep roads safe and hopefully convince drivers not to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. On Monday, KSN News talked to one family who is still dealing with the effects of one drunk driver.

“He didn’t get to see me graduate high school. He didn’t get to see me get married,” says Whitney Kallenbach, daughter of DUI victim.

It’s moments like these that Whitney Kallenbach says she wishes she could share with her father, Kevin Williams. Kallenbach says she remembers it as if it were yesterday, her dad had gone out on his motorcycle like any other day.

Her father was getting off of K-42 in Wichita and turning left on Hoover when a drunk driver ran a red light and hit him from the side. Williams was ejected off his bike and died on the scene.

His family says they are still dealing with his loss every day.

“It’s a lot more difficult and emotional than what people would think,” says Chris Williams, Kevin’s former wife.

The family hopes sharing their story will remind people not to drive under the influence and be responsible for their own life as well as others.

