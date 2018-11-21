Family thankful to be alive after fire destroys apartment Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Jessica Starr [ + - ] Video

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) - Two families are without a home after a fire over the weekend destroyed their apartments. We caught up with one of the families and despite the setback, they are grateful to be alive.

"Everything is gone, we weren't able to salvage anything," said Jessica Starr, whose family lives in one of the two apartment units damaged in Saturday morning's fire.

They may have lost everything but thanks to Jessica Starr's quick thinking Saturday morning helped save her family of 11.

"That morning I was laying in the bed getting ready to watch some TV, " recalls Starr. "My niece comes in from my sons room and says Aunt Jessica, the lights went out in the room."

She went to check the breaker box but as soon as she stepped in the hallway she smelled smoke.

"That's when I told the kids to get out of the house and then the fire alarm went off," said Starr.

City fire investigators say the weekend fire at Parke East Townhomes was cause by an electrical malfunction in the wall between the two townhomes. The fire destroyed everything.

"And this was the living area, the couch was back there," said Starr while describing a picture of the aftermath of the living room.

"We left with just the clothes on our backs and some of the kids didn't have shoes on, and I went back into the house to get it." said Starr.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Starr says her family is thankful to still have what really matters.

"My kid's lives can not be replaced," said Starr. " I can not stress how grateful I am to still have them here."

Both families impacted by Saturday's fire have gofundme accounts set up to help them get through the holidays and back on their feet.

To support Jessica and Calvin's family click here.

To support Tish's family click here.

If you would like to donate items to the families, contact 316-880-4754.