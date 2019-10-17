Family to restore truck in memory of Northwest High School student killed in Wichita crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Tears fall from behind Mat Sublett’s sunglasses as he begins to describe his 17-year-old nephew Dominick.

“The big heart and his smile and the way he cared about everybody,” said Sublett. “He was a hard worker, held a job and went to school.”

He was the second oldest of five siblings.

“He has a younger brother that looked up to him a lot,” said Sublett. “They played a lot together. His younger brother played football and Dom was always helping him with his football. He has two younger sisters. He was their protector. He wouldn’t let anybody hurt them. Just the best big brother you could ask for.”

He loved his family, friends and hunting.

“We would go hunting every year, ” said Sublett. “Me, him, his dad, and family friends.”

But working on cars is what he loved the most.

“This was Dom’s race truck, and Dom worked hard and purchased the motor and tranny [transmission] for it,” Sublett said.

Working on a white, 1985 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck to race with his Dad. A project Dominick will not get a chance to complete.

Dominick was on his way back to school from off-campus lunch Monday with friends when they got in wreck. Dominick didn’t survive.

“I just want people to know that these were great kids,” said Sublett. “They don’t deserve to be ridiculed and blamed for anything.”

Now, his family plans to finish the passion project for him in hopes of keeping his memory alive.

“Me and his dad and his brothers will finish it for him in his remembrance,” Sublett said.

A local company is planning to donate all earnings Friday, Oct. 18, to the Sublett family. Nathan’s Tree Service posted a message on its Facebook page Tuesday. The company said to call and book a trim or small removal job for Friday and mention the “job is for Dominick.”

The unfortunate loss of Dominick Sublett a wichita NorthWest high school student has hit family close to home. Dominick… Posted by Nathans Tree Service on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

