Famous Wichita pothole finally meets its end

WICHITA, Kansas (KSNW) — A pothole in South Wichita near Meridian and Pawnee is finally filled in after damaging several cars and even one United States Postal Service truck.

Courtesy: Andrew Becerra

Trent Filter with Pave the Way parking lot maintenance says they were doing a job next door and figured, “why not?” help the people of Wichita and lay asphalt over the hole.

“We just wanted to take some of the mix while we were here and handle the majority of this entry hole,” explained Filter. “We also spread around some of the other aggregates that were here to fill in some of the loose areas.”

Filter says he reached out to the property owner on multiple occasions offering to help, but the owner never made an effort to contact him.

This isn’t a cheap job for Pave the Way. “It usually costs around $2,500 in labor and materials,” said Filter.

But that didn’t stop Filter and his team from stepping in. “I have the best crew in town,” he added. “It’s not easy to convince guys to rake hot asphalt all day long — everything we do is by their shovels.”

Filter believes this isn’t a permanent solution for the parking lot.

“This is used as a turnaround for the most part, it’s been through quite a lot of abuse from the adjacent parking lot as well as the current owner, Bionic Burger,” Filter said. “Everybody has been working really hard to keep this area up.”