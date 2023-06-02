WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Salvation Army and Westlake Ace Hardware are joining forces to help Wichitans stay cool this summer. It is part of the annual fan drive that will take place through June 18.

Customers at Wichita Westlake Ace Hardware stores will be encouraged to donate to the cause by rounding up their purchases at the register.

Last year, customers in Wichita donated more than $3,200, resulting in 225 box fans given to the Salvation Army for distribution.

You can donate online by clicking here.