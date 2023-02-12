WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fans gathered at watch parties across Wichita Sunday to watch Super Bowl LVII.

Chance Benter, a Chiefs fan, says he has been a Chiefs fan as long as he can remember. He says his team even making it to the Super Bowl in the first place is a win.

“It’s kind of like passed through generations. So, at first, I kind of just liked the Chiefs because my family loved the Chiefs. But, as I’ve gotten older, I started loving the players, and you know, as they’ve gotten better, that also helped with my liking towards them,” Benter said.

Benter watched the game at The Phoenix, a national sober active community, where they hosted a “sober bowl” party.

“I am in recovery, so we do not drink,” Benter said. “We just have fun and laugh with water and food and drinks, soda. So, it’s just a really good time because we still can have fun even without, you know, drinking.”

Another favorite at watch parties?

“Definitely gonna be the food,” Cody Palmer, a Chiefs fan, said. “I love to eat this thing. So definitely the food, and I enjoy all the trash talk that comes along with football.”

One fan did not blend in with the red and yellow, instead wearing midnight green.

“I chose the Eagles because, you know, Kobe Bryant,” Donald Marshall said. “That’s his area, and Kobe Bryant was a great athlete.”

Marshall says he did not mind being surrounded by Chiefs fans.

“It’s a fun experience in general, you know to be in an area like this, full of the opposite team,” Marshall said.

In the end, the Chiefs beat the Eagles 38-35 to claim the Vince Lombardi Trophy.