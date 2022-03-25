WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As March Madness continues, Wichita finally gets its turn to host a few games downtown. Locals are eager to be able to welcome visitors to the Air Capital, and they are pumped for another weekend full of basketball.

“I think the vibe right now is excitement, anticipation, and I feel like people are ready to get out and about some more and support our local areas and to be part of the team,” said Wichitan Gail Bauer.

Gail and her friends have tickets to watch the women play at INTRUST Bank Arena. They are thrilled to have the tournament back in town.

“Number one, I want to support this because I want more tournaments to come back to Wichita. We went to the NCAA when they were here a few years ago and had a blast, and I think it’s just a really great atmosphere, and I want to support women’s sports as well,” continued Gail.

Marlene Schmitz is a huge supporter of her team, the Louisville Cardinals.

“We’ve been to Final Fours. We’ve been to the women’s ACC tournament, but I’ve never been to a regional, and this is so exciting. It is good,” said Marlene.

Marlene drove from Kentucky Friday morning — 11 hours on the road — just to make it to the Cardinal welcome party at River City Brewery.

“Kind of like a get-together slash pep rally before the game,” continued Marlene.

Dozens of Marlene’s fellow alumni are in Wichita for the tournament. Something Gail is happy to see.

“Wichita has a lot to offer people to understand that our museums are exciting. We have a lot of things on the river that are exciting. They just need to experience it more,” added Gail.

As for Marlene, she can’t wait to explore.

“Well, I love this little area called Old Town. Oh my gosh. It’s beautiful. I can’t wait to walk around tomorrow and Sunday after the games. It looks like so much fun,” concluded Marlene.

For the University of South Dakota (USD) Coyotes, this is their first time making it to the tournament, and they are thrilled to have made it this far in the tournament.

“Kind of just the underdog team and the Cinderella, and just a lot of kids from small communities. South Dakota, Minnesota and they’re just good kids and hard workers, and they’ll play a good brand of basketball they really play team basketball their defense is amazing so they play a really fun style and its kind of fun to get behind too,” said Katie Bourk, a Wichita visitor.

“USD Coyotes! Woot! Woot! Woot,” cheered a young Coyote fan.

Aside from cheering on their favorite team, many families hope the tournament will recruit some new women’s basketball fans.

“I think it’s a good kind of contagious thing for people to see and maybe some little girl somewhere picks up on,” said Becky Lamb, the mom of a South Dakota player.

Tipoff for the first game between Tennessee and Louisville is at 3 p.m., but the fun begins at noon for some March Madness fans in Naftzger Park at Fan Fest.