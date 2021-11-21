Fans impressed with first football game at Riverfront Stadium

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita’s ballpark transformed into a football stadium Sunday for its first major non-baseball event. Fans at the Jayhawk Conference Championship between Garden City Community College and Hutchinson Community College said the atmosphere of a football game at Riverfront Stadium was memorable.

“It’s different,” HCC fan, John Allala explained, “We saw how it was going to be on TV but to actually see it, it’s pretty cool actually.”

Fellow HCC fan, Stephanie Luna, added, “Bringing the game here just gives more publicity to both teams and Wichita in general.”

Garden City fan, Daniel Gutierrez, said the stadium was full of local school pride.

“I saw some Derby, some Maize hoodies so I assume they have some kids out here from those schools, so it’s gotta be fun for the parents to see that,” Gutierrez said.

Wylie Ernatt said he’s not a Hutch or Garden City fan, but he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to catch the historic event, “I hope this is just a prelude to a bunch of football games being played out here. I was kind of curious to see what the crowd would look like and it looks like we have a pretty good crowd out here.”

For Kendall Koerner and his wife Ashley, they came to watch their son, Hutch Dragons team manager, Rayce.

“He has high functioning autism, and it lets him be a part of the team. It’s something he really enjoys,” said Kendall. “The neat thing about it is Hutch, the football players, have really taken to him. They really include him and he has a lot of fun on the sidelines with them too.”

Wind Surge officials said there were more than 2,100 people in attendance for the matchup. Hutchinson defeated Garden City 49-19 to win the Jayhawk Conference Championship.