Farm Rescue: Kansas farmer with cancer gets help with harvesting

LINDSBORG, Kan. (KSNW) – While delivering mail in rural Lindsborg, hobby farmer Dan Brunsell was injured in an accident that left him with a broken scapula and ribs. A resulting CAT scan revealed a tumor on his esophagus.

Brunsell was diagnosed with endocrine cancer and is now undergoing bi-weekly chemotherapy treatments through August. As a result of the chemo, he is currently rather weak.

“I don’t have the stamina to be out there for multiple hours,” said Brunsell. Not being able to perform his duties on the farm, Farm Rescue has stepped up to help.

The mission of Farm Rescue is to help family farms and ranches bridge crises, so they have an opportunity to continue viable operations.

“We’re here for the next few days to help get him through his wheat harvest.” said Dan Erdmann, program manager for Farm Rescue.

Farm Rescue has helped almost 800 families since they started in 2006.

“It’s like winning the lottery.” said Brunell.