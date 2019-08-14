Farmer killed when tractor collides with train

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol and Ford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly collision between a farm tractor and a train.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office tells KSN News that they received the call about the accident about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday near U.S. Highway 50 and Garnett Road east of Dodge City near Spearville.  

When they arrived, they located a tractor fully involved in flames between the railroad tracks and the highway. A 59-year-old man, identified as Bernard V. Stegman of Spearville, was found dead on the ground near the tractor.

None of the three men on the train were injured. They were from Wichita, Stafford and Sedgwick.

The accident remains under investigation.

