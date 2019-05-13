Farmers still feeling the impact of last week’s floods

“I could canoe out there…float a boat,” Great Bend farmer Rita Stolz said. “There’s so much water.”

Flooded out fields was a common scene for Stolz and many other farmers across central Kansas Monday afternoon.

“It’s still too damp and wet when you come out here to plant,” she said.

The wet conditions also posed an increased risk for fungicides.

“The moisture and humidity adds to the problem,” she said. “The ground is too muddy to take my rig out there.”

Stolz said she would have already planted her soybeans, but the oversaturated fields have forced her to put things on hold.

“It’s frustrating because people ask what are you doing,” she said. “Well, I’m kind of twiddling my thumbs because there’s not much I can do.”

Stolz said once the water recedes, and the soil is able to crumble between her fingers, she’ll get back in the fields.

“You have no control over what mother nature does to you,” she said.