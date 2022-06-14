WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Wheat Harvest has begun in Kansas. Farmers are asking for your help when it comes to safety.

The wheat has turned yellow, and that means there is going to be a lot of farm equipment out on the roads the next few days. One wife is asking people to please be mindful as farmers are working around the clock to get all of this wheat harvested.

“You know that’s my husband in there, that’s our neighbors, that’s our community, so we just want to keep everyone safe,” said Lauren Krehbiel, who lives in Pretty Prairie.

It’s a family ordeal.

“Meals together in the field and just bringing in the harvest, and you can finally see all the work you’ve put in through the year,” said Krehbiel.

Krehbiel said over the weekend her family decided it was time to get the wheat out of the ground and her husband will be harvesting for the next eight days.

“Harvest I call it just a sprint. It’s busy, busy, busy. The guys were out until 1:30 a.m. last night,” said Krehbiel.

Krehbiel said it’s a fast and dangerous process.

“I try not to ponder on it too much and think about it. We pray nightly for our safety for our farmers, and for our family, and our friends,” said Krehbiel.

“This is the one time of year that farmers get a paycheck and all of that equipment is slow-moving equipment it doesn’t have good visibility out in the windows or anything. They can’t see you, so just take a little extra caution,” said John Jenkinson, ag expert.

Krehbiel said the yield is looking smaller than last year because of how dry it has been but the hope is that since prices are up it will be a similar profit to last year.