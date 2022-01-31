SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Farmers and ranchers say the lack of moisture in recent has actually been a good thing for some of the ranching part of their business. The dry weather keeps away many of the illnesses a wet winter might provide to livestock.

However, farming has really taken a hit, and they say they could use as much snow as they can get.

“We need an awful lot of moisture. Whatever we get will be great, whether 2 inches, or 4 inches, or 6 inches, we’ll be happy with it right now,” said Barry Black, Butler County farmer and rancher.

While farmers and ranchers are excited about the incoming moisture, they continue to prepare their equipment and livestock.

Black’s granddaughters, Cally and Cami Miller, work around the farm tending the various livestock.

“On the goat side of things, we’re putting extra bedding out, keeping hay in front of everything, and turning heat lamps on for all of the babies,” Cally said.

“Same thing with the show cattle,” added Cami. “We’re making sure to keep all of the barns bedded and make sure all of the animals have enough bedding to stay warm.”

For Sedgwick County farmer Josh Patterson, he started preparing his farm last week.

“We saw that there was a potential for snow coming in and we’re like, ‘Well, we better go try to catch them.’ So we put up our pen Saturday afternoon, and it just worked perfectly. It was like cattle knew something was coming. They all got in the pen, and we hauled them home.”

Patterson is not a fan of the cold weather, but he says any precipitation is a sight for sore eyes.

“We had to pull out a couple of fields for strip-tilling because the ground was so dry that the tractor couldn’t even pull the strip-tiller through. This is going to be our saving grace, really.”