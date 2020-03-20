Crash in Wichita claims life of motorcyclist

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is investigating a crash that fatally injured a 61-year-old man Friday.

Shortly after noon Friday, officers responded to an injury accident at 13th and McLean. A 61-year-old male sustained critical injuries, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation revealed the man was operating a motorcycle southbound on McLean, crossed 13th Street, and then lost control, causing him to cross the centerline. The man slid into a truck traveling northbound on McLean, causing his fatal injuries.

Speed involving the motorcycle operator is believed to be a factor. The investigation is ongoing.

