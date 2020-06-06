Fatal accident outside Cheney on Friday

Kingman County, Kan. (KSNW) – One man has died this weekend in Kingman county, west of Cheney, after a collision between a passenger vehicle and a tractor.

Police say it happened Friday afternoon just after three when a tractor and Chevy Blazer side swiped each other in the middle of the road. Investigators say the Blazer flipped after the collision.

Officers say the driver of the Blazer, 60-year-old Ray L. Bouray of Cheney, died after the accident.

Police say the victim was wearing a seat belt. The driver of the tractor suffered a minor injury.

The accident happened on NE 10th street seven miles west of Cheney.

