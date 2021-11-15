Man in wheelchair killed after being hit by car near WSU campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man crossing the street in his wheelchair near the main WSU campus, just south of 21st and Hillside, was hit and killed by a car Monday.

Derek Purcell, the lieutenant of patrol north for the Wichita Police Department, said they received a call about the accident around 7:50 p.m.

Shortly after, Wichita police, the Wichita Fire Department and EMS arrived on the scene.

An investigation determined that a man in his thirties was driving northbound on Hillside in a Chevy Cruze when he struck the man in his wheelchair, who was in his sixties. It is undetermined if the man was using the crosswalk.

“We believe it occurred near the crosswalk, rather or not the crosswalk was activated and whether or not he was actually in the crosswalk is what we’re trying to determine,” said Purcell.

Emergency medical services pronounced the man dead around 8 p.m.

Police will be on the scene for several more hours, according to Purcell.

An investigation is ongoing. KSN will provide new information as it becomes available.