CHASE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Hutchinson woman has died in a car crash that happened on Saturday, March 26.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened shortly before 10 p.m., three miles east of Strong City, in Chase County.

Thirty-year-old Briana Lane, of Hutchinson, was driving a 2015 Nissan Altima westbound on U.S. Highway 50 when she crossed the center line and went into the eastbound lane, hitting a 2015 Freightliner Semi, according to a KHP crash log.

Lane was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Semi had no apparent injuries.

According to the KHP, Lane was wearing a seatbelt.